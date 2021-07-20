Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 336,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,405,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

