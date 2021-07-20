Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $8.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 13,612 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $529.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.