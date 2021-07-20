Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Alexco Resource shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 172,544 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 106,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$343,533.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,521 shares in the company, valued at C$166,412.83.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

