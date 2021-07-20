Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

