Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.24.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

