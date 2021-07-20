Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

