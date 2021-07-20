Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,268 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $112,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 43,473 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,392,874.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,807. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

