Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

