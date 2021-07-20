Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,585.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,480.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.