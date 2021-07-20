Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

