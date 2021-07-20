Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSMY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

