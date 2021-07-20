Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,298 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 2,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,165. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $777.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

