Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,034,452.34 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $66.61. 8,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.