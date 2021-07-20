Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 12,177 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,826 shares in the company, valued at $912,792.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

