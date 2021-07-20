Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,230 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.26% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Ratos AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $103,770,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 857,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of -27.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

