Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of PROS worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PROS by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,801 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PRO stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

