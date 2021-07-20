Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $20.11 Million in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REVHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,150,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000.

Shares of REVHU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

