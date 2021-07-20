Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 326,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

