Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 14,237 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.05% of Align Technology worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,947 shares of company stock valued at $27,702,541. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $595.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.