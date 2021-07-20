Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 66,491 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,491 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.