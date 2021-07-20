Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $13.45 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 61.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 192,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. Insiders sold 696,900 shares of company stock worth $37,194,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

