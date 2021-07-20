Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,145,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.99% of View at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIEW. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $489,836,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $39,227,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $11,100,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $10,730,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of View stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIEW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

