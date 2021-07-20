AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,415 shares of company stock worth $12,650,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

