Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $21.53. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

