American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMRB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.