America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $194.00 at Bank of America

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $151.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $929.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $82.48 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $14,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

