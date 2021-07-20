Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,461 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $45,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.