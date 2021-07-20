Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.97% of Mimecast worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

MIME opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 266,770 shares of company stock worth $13,109,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

