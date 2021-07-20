Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.