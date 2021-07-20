Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.47% of Avista worth $48,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

