Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.51 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of CyberArk Software worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

CYBR stock opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.42 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

