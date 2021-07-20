Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $52.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

