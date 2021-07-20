Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 147,840 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $44,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,189.33 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,286 shares of company stock worth $74,605,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

