Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $49,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Shares of ROK opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $295.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,481. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

