Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

ABCB opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.