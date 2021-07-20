Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,166,000 after buying an additional 439,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

