Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.