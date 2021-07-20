Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,266,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

