Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.96 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $112.71 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012336 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.00737507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 165,446,263 coins and its circulating supply is 116,967,449 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.