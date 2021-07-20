Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

IBUY opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44.

