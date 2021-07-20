Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 875,666 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $604,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

