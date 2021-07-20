Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,517,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,883 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $921,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 146,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

