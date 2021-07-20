Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $763.58 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $763,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 293.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,537. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

