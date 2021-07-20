Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $385,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 193,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16,676.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 154,275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 116,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,772. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

