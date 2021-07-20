Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,283,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $525,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.15. 21,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,595. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

