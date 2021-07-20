Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

