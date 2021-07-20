Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

