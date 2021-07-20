Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Insiders sold 2,054,486 shares of company stock valued at $207,749,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

