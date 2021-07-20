Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,303. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

