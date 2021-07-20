Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. raised their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EIGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

